Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’

IDIOTS

Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’

Deadspin Staff
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’

Welcome to Deadspin’s IDIOT OF THE MONTH, in which we make fun of famous (and non-famous!) people who have done stupid things. As usual, our cup runneth over.

An honorable mention for April goes out to Joe Rogan, who could easily qualify each month. Thing is, the guy is so close to the fringe that we’re a little squeamish about giving him play. It’s not like he needs it, of course, with his $100 million Spotify deal and legion of rabid, mouth-breathing fans who tune in for regular reassurance that it’s someone else’s fault they can’t get laid. Masculinity, after all, has been criminalized by the Woke Police. This month, though, Rogan deserves a special shoutout for his remarks on the COVID vaccine, which were so stupid that Fauci had to clap back. Hats off, Joe.

Advertisement

2 / 7

5. Kaycee Sogard

5. Kaycee Sogard

Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’
Illustration: Kaycee Sogard

Kaycee Sogard, wife of Chicago Cubs infielder Eric Sogard and self-described “pants hater,” found herself justifiably dogpiled on social media after liking a tweet that read:

If the Cubs and White Sox canceled a game every time a black person was shot and killed in Chicago, they’d never play baseball again.

Masterstroke, Kaycee. So at this point, anyone with the least amount of social-media savvy knows the drill: Unlike the tweet, apologize profusely, and log the fuck off for a few days. Of course, that’s not that’s not how Mrs. Sogard rolls. She unliked the tweet, but quickly doubled down:

This went over about as well as you’d expect, and within minutes fans were clamoring for the Cubs to release her husband. Bravo.

Advertisement

3 / 7

4. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Chicago Blackhawks

Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’

They say a picture is worth a thousand words but we can sum this one up in one: What?

I mean, seriously, who thought this was a good idea?

The image was promoted as a part of the Hawks Pride Night. Pride Night is great, it’s a nice NHL initiative. But posting that flag with that logo kind of undermines the inclusive message Chicago is trying to send, right?

(Right).

The flag is supposed to be an empowering symbol for a marginalized community. But the logo belittles another.

Next Pride Night, Chicago, just post the flag. Changing your name would work, too.

Advertisement

4 / 7

3. Kim Mulkey

3. Kim Mulkey

Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’
Illustration: Getty Images

Mulkey finds herself on this list because of her consistent COVID stupidity. The women’s basketball coach has called for the NCAA to stop COVID testing during the NCAA tournament and couldn’t even wear a mask correctly in one of her press conferences.

This month she was introduced as the new LSU women’s basketball coach and her first order of business was to fling her mask clear across the room when she began speaking. It sure seems like she cares about sending the right message on public safety during a crucial time. If you couldn’t read the sarcasm in that last line we might need to put you on this list. If you want to read more about how problematic Mulkey is, our writers have done a great job of reading her to filth.

Advertisement

5 / 7

2. Mark Davis

2. Mark Davis

Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’
Illustration: Getty Images

If Al Davis was the Godfather of the NFL, Mark Davis is... well, Fredo. The fanny-pack wearing, bowl-cut mogul was responsible for the worst statement by any professional sports team in recent memory, as his Las Vegas Raiders tweeted out “I Can Breathe” after the conviction of murderous cop Derek Chauvin — apparently unaware that it was the same statement worn by the NYPD after they killed Eric Garner. Worse, Davis and the team doubled down and refused to take down the tweet.

Advertisement

6 / 7

1. Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Rottman, and the Online Sports Database

1. Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Rottman, and the Online Sports Database

Illustration for article titled Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’
Illustration: Getty Images

Copyright law! How does it work? That is a question Aaron Rodgers and his business partner, Hollywood Z-lister Ryan Rottman, should have asked before launching their latest endeavor, the profoundly awful Online Sports Database.

Billed as “IMDb for sports,” the site in actuality is a mess of user polls and other uninteresting information, complete with bad UX design and — what’s this? An “Editorial” section? IMDb doesn’t have one of those! Let’s check it out.

So check it out we did, and boy were we flummoxed to learn that posts previously published on Deadspin by Donovan Dooley, Bryan Fonseca, Dustin Foote, and Jon Helmkamp were running verbatim on Rodgers and Rottman’s bloated disaster of a site.

Had these writers forsaken us? Were they playing both sides of the field, hoping to score a job with the Online Sports Database? Were dozens of other sportswriters, including Adrian Wojnarowski, whose ESPN work was also taken and published word-for-word, also in on the ploy?

Well, no. Rodgers and Rottman apparently just didn’t know they couldn’t do that. The Online Sports Database launched to surprising amounts of favorable press coverage, thanks in part to Rodgers’ star power, but by the end of the day it had become a punchline. Within 24 hours the site’s “Editorial” section — which we’re intentionally referencing in shade quotes — was no more. But it will live on forever in our hearts, minds, and bowels.

Advertisement

7 / 7