Idiot of the Month: Aaron Rodgers leads pack with monumentally bad ‘IMDb for sports’

Welcome to Deadspin’s IDIOT OF THE MONTH, in which we make fun of famous (and non-famous!) people who have done stupid things . As usual, our cup runneth over.



An honorable mention for April goes out to Joe Rogan, who could easily qualify each month. Thing is, the guy is so close to the fringe that we’re a little squeamish about giving him play. It’s not like he needs it, of course, with his $100 million Spotify deal and legion of rabid, mouth-breathing fans who tune in for regular reassurance that it’s someone else’s fault they can’t get laid. Masculinity, after all, has been criminalized by the Woke Police. This month, though, Rogan deserves a special shoutout for his remarks on the COVID vaccine, which were so stupid that Fauci had to clap back. Hats off, Joe.