5. Tommy Tuberville



Tommy Tuberville wouldn’t be a U.S. senator had he been a better coach. Yes, his 159-99 record isn’t terrible and there was that one year he led Auburn to an undefeated season, but War Eagle was passed over for the BCS game. However, he fizzled out at Texas Tech and Cincinnati after parting ways with the Tigers largely due to an archaic coaching style that was as outdated as his personal beliefs.

Well, is there a way to get him a job back on the sidelines. It doesn’t have to be a power five school. Hell, it doesn’t even have to be in college. A high school gig will do. Anything to get him as far away from a position of real power as possible.

His anti-reparations, all-Black-people-are-criminals rant at a a Nevada rally passes as a stump speech these days as people who used to give a fuck about politics now think they’re James Carville and are fit to run for office because they watch Fox News and post about politics on social media.

As Deadspin’s Stephen Knox pointed out, if Tuberville uttered words that even remotely sounded like that bullshit rhetoric, he’d immediately be out of a job in 95 percent of industries. Instead, a bunch of fuckwit bigots cheer him on because they view it as courageous and brave in the face of cancel culture.

He’s not telling it like it is, nor is he being courageous. He’s promoting hate and divisiveness in hopes that it furthers his political career because he failed in his first line of work. His political idol, Donald Trump, normalized the path to power for the procession of idiots that would follow, and Sen. Tuberville is the latest slack-jawed dumbass to adopt racism as a campaign slogan.

So, Tommy Tubs, unlike your current job in politics or those millions you were paid in coaching buyouts, you’ve actually earned a well-deserved place on the IDIOT OF THE MONTH list.