The great thing about America is that any citizen of a certain age can run for office. The bad thing about America is that any citizen of a certain age can run for office.
The bar is extremely low and former football star Herschel Walker is at the bottom.
Walker has been in the news of late as his clown show of a campaign to unseat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s senatorial race has taken the latest turn, as the GOP’s favorite do-boy is looking extremely funny in the light. It’s been reported that Walker — who stands against abortion — allegedly paid for an abortion in 2009. There are claims of a “get well” card from Walker, as well as allegations that the woman claims she has the receipts to prove it all happened. Walker claims he has no idea who she is. But funny enough, it’s been reported that she’s the mother of one of his children.
Unsurprisingly, Republicans still don’t care.
Walker has publicly denied the allegations. He called it a “repugnant hatchet job from a democratic activist disguised as a reporter.” It’s just the latest of a long line of bizarre things that Walker has said in public, as he tries to become one of the most important people in the American political system, as a win could swing the Senate in the favor of the GOP.
It’s funny, but it’s also scary. Here are 10 wild quotes from arguably the most unfit candidate there’s ever been.
Herschel on... allegations against him
This insane quote came from the “candidate” that wants a national abortion ban about if the allegations being reported about him are true, which he’s still denying. Make it make sense.
Herschel on... his mental health
Walker said this in a clip in which he was talking about being at a psychiatric hospital.
Herschel on... his bonafides
Herschel on... his education
Walker once claimed this in a radio interview:
The former University of Georgia standout lied.
Herschel on... his duties
According to reports, and common sense, that’s not true.
Herschel on... family
Walker said this in a recent campaign ad. It’s been reported that he also has multiple secret children that he doesn’t see and who his campaign had no idea about.
Herschel on... the Green New Deal
Herschel on... the military
What Walker had the audacity to tell a group of soldiers.
Herschel on... law and order
Tweeted by Walker in August as he believes this makes him an actual member of law enforcement.
Herschel on... women’s issues
This is what Walker describes as the issues that women are dealing with today.