The great thing about America is that any citizen of a certain age can run for office. The bad thing about America is that any citizen of a certain age can run for office.

The bar is extremely low and former football star Herschel Walker is at the bottom.

Walker has been in the news of late as his clown show of a campaign to unseat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s senatorial race has taken the latest turn, as the GOP’s favorite do-boy is looking extremely funny in the light. It’s been reported that Walker — who stands against abortion — allegedly paid for an abortion in 2009. There are claims of a “get well” card from Walker, as well as allegations that the woman claims she has the receipts to prove it all happened. Walker claims he has no idea who she is. But funny enough, it’s been reported that she’s the mother of one of his children.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans still don’t care.

Walker has publicly denied the allegations. He called it a “repugnant hatchet job from a democratic activist disguised as a reporter.” It’s just the latest of a long line of bizarre things that Walker has said in public, as he tries to become one of the most important people in the American political system, as a win could swing the Senate in the favor of the GOP.

It’s funny, but it’s also scary. Here are 10 wild quotes from arguably the most unfit candidate there’s ever been.

Herschel on... allegations against him



“If that had happened, there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

This insane quote came from the “candidate” that wants a national abortion ban about if the allegations being reported about him are true, which he’s still denying. Make it make sense.

Herschel on... his mental health



“They told me I had a mental problem…I remember sitting here in this hospital and going, ‘Whoa, these people here are crazy, and I’m not like them.”

Walker said this in a clip in which he was talking about being at a psychiatric hospital.

Herschel on... his bonafides



“I’m this country boy. I’m not that smart.” Walker said this to prepare his base about how he already knows that he’s going to get embarrassed by Warnock in a debate because his opponent is “a preacher. He’s a smart man that wears these nice suits.”

Herschel on... his education



Walker once claimed this in a radio interview:



“And people say, ‘Herschel, you played football.’ But I said, ‘Guys, I also was valedictorian of my class. I also was in the top 1% of my graduating class in college.”

The former University of Georgia standout lied.

Herschel on... his duties



“I supervise six hospitals around the United States.”

According to reports, and common sense, that’s not true.

Herschel on... family



“Do we have problems? Yes! Can we solve them? Yes! Georgia is my family. The United States is my family. So I’m going to fight and take care of them.”

Walker said this in a recent campaign ad. It’s been reported that he also has multiple secret children that he doesn’t see and who his campaign had no idea about.

Herschel on... the Green New Deal



“So what we do is we’re going to put, from the ‘Green New Deal,’ millions or billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So all of a sudden China and India ain’t putting nothing in there – cleaning that situation up. So all with that bad air, it’s still there. But since we don’t control the air, our good air decide to float over to China, bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. And now we’ve got to clean that back up.” These are his thoughts on climate change and how to “fix the situation.”

Herschel on... the military



“I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

What Walker had the audacity to tell a group of soldiers.

Herschel on... law and order



“While ⁦@ReverendWarnock was calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies’ I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years,”

Tweeted by Walker in August as he believes this makes him an actual member of law enforcement.

Herschel on... women’s issues



“I think there’s no doubt: Crime is very, very important. This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”

This is what Walker describes as the issues that women are dealing with today.