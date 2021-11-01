T-5. Sage Steele

We’ve all seen the pull quotes from Sage Steele’s appearance on Jay Cutler’s podcast. She thinks it’s “interesting” that former President Barack Obama is biracial and identifies as Black even though he was raised by his white mom and grandmother while his Black father was “nowhere to be found.” She’s adamant that vaccine mandates are “sick” and “scary,” and completed her trifecta of idiocy by blaming women for the sexual harassment they receive, claiming that females “know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”

However, we’re going to focus on something else that she said during that interview. She told Cutler that “diversity of thought is the most important than any kind of diversity,” and invited anyone to tell her that she is wrong.

Sage, you’re very wrong.

Diversity in school is more important. Diversity in corporate executive positions is more important. Diversity in grocery store locations is more important. Diversity in the judicial system is more important. Diversity in neighborhoods is more important. Diversity in local, state, and federal government is more important.

These are the ideas that literally cost Americans their lives on a daily basis. That lack of diversity is why kids get shot on street corners in this country every day. It’s why the distribution of wealth is abhorrently unequal. America is in desperate need of diversity in power to address its multi-century systemic inequality, not the “diversity of thought” required to make the baffling claim that you respect Candace Owens for talking out of her ass.

Also, if you feel judged because many people find your opinions problematic, that doesn’t suggest a lack of diversity. That just means when discussing harassment in the workplace, don’t laugh off your experience with it in one breath, only to chastise women in the next for how they dress. That’s a dangerous comment, not a diverse opinion.