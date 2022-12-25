41. Emmanuel Acho



One of the key indicators of an idiot is their stubbornness, the inability to realize you were wrong about one thing or another and move on. For most of the 2022 NFL season, Emmanuel Acho was stubborn as a mule who still insists the Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn’t a blatant cash grab designed to invoke nostalgia without actually adding anything necessary to the Skywalker plot as a whole. Acho’s victim? Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert.

Thankfully, all the non-blind people of the NFL world had Herbert’s back anytime Acho stepped up to disparage all of his accomplishments, blame the Chargers’ failures to meet expectations on Herbert rather than the porous defense or incapable head coach, or claim Herbert wasn’t even in the same stratosphere as someone like Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite Herbert performing incredibly well with severe losses on his offensive line and receiving corps throughout most of 2022, Acho insisted that Herbert was only good for about one or two throws a night. He claimed if people actually watched Chargers’ games, they’d see that Herbert plays mostly incompetently only to garner trust from everyone again after making one play. Gee, I guess Herbert has other incredible quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes fooled, huh? I guess he’s also fooled several NFL coaches and executives who ranked Herbert as the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL heading into the season. Man, everybody really fell for Herbert’s devious tricks, except Acho. He saw right through Herbert’s electric arm and focused solely on the negative aspects of his game, just as every great analyst does.

Thankfully, after Herbert took down Acho’s beloved Dolphins in Week 14, Acho finally changed his tune, offering an apology to Herbert and Chargers’ fans alike. He claimed he wouldn’t speak on the Herbert-Tua debate for the rest of the season.

However, Acho couldn’t help but get the last word during his apology, claiming he wouldn’t call Herbert a social media quarterback...until Week 18 when the Chargers face the Broncos in what will likely be a must-win game. Essentially, Acho hasn’t let go of his claim that Herbert is a “social media QB” and offered a fake apology to hold fans over until Herbert loses his next crucial game. Then, Acho will pop back up and say “See! I told you all! Look how smart I am.” However, he’s also playing the side of “Hey, I apologized. I was wrong,” so that if Herbert does end up doing well and subverting his expectations, he can’t take any heat.

We see through you, Mr. Acho. Don’t think you can pull a fast one on us, and should Herbert lead his team to the playoffs, you deserve all the backlash from the Chargers’ social media that comes your way.