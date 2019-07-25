An idiot invaded the pitch in the 92nd minute of Wednesday night’s Leagues Cup Tournament match between Real Salt Lake and Liga MX side Tigres UANL, at a point when the game was very much still up for grabs. The absolute moron very nearly took the ball off the feet of Tigres player André-Pierre Gignac, narrowly avoided being trampled by an RSL defender, and then bolted immediately behind the keeper at the very instant that Gignac had a go at goal.

Tigres survived the rude and reckless disruption of this late counterattack and held on to win, 1–0. Stupid cat, you are not a tigre, you are a cat!