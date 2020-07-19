If Didi Can Hit a Home Run Off Max Scherzer With a Mask On, You Can Wear One, Too

New Phillie Didi Gregorius rounds the bases wearing a mask after homering off Max Scherzer Saturday. Photo : ( Getty Images )

The United States is currently the dumbest country in the world.



It’s a place where the White House is trying to silence the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and wearing a mask has become a politicized issue instead of a basic courtesy to protect fellow citizens and slow down the spread of a deadly virus.

The arguments against wearing masks from dumb to dumber, like “It’s an infringement on my freedom!” or “Wearing a mask isn’t safe!”



All this mask nonsense was made even more embarrassing when the Canadian government, which feels perfectly safe hosting the NHL’s bubble playoffs, banned the Blue Jays from playing in Toronto because of travel back and forth to hotspots in the COVID-19 capital of the world, the United States.

On Saturday, two baseball players homered in exhibition games (in empty stadiums) while wearing masks, so let’s put all these stupid arguments to bed forever.

Clint Frazier of the Yankees smacked a no-doubter off Rick Porcello.

Former Yankee Didi Gregorius, now with the Phillies, crushed one way over the high wall in left-center of Nationals Park, off Max Scherzer no less. You have to be in top physical form to homer off a 100-mph fastball, and it’s safe to say Gregorius wasn’t hampered at all.

Just wear a mask, dumbasses.