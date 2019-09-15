Jared Goff fumbled, and Saints defensive end Cam Jordan picked it up. He was on his way to an 87-yard touchdown when the referees blew the play dead. Crew chief Walt Anderson ruled that Goff’s arm was going forward. Incomplete pass.

Whoops!



Replay awarded the ball to the Saints, but only at the spot of recovery because the referees had blown the play dead during Jordan’s return. The Saints eventually turned it over on downs on the next drive. I can only imagine Saints fans will take this terrible call by the referee with the well-reasoned acceptance they have come to be known for.