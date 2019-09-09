Hmm. Here is what I know to be true:
- Following a blown pass interference call late in last year’s NFC Championship game, Saints fans are not pleased with NFL officiating.
- Wearing someone’s jersey can reasonably be understood as support for that person.
And yet:
This was presumably supposed to be a sick, clever own. Wear ref jerseys! That’ll show ‘em! But what exactly is the implication here? That referees...exist? Is it a subtle dash of self-deprecation, to say refereeing clearly requires no expertise, ergo you or I or anybody in New Orleans could do it? Am I missing something? Underthinking? Overthinking? Explain, somebody!