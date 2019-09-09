Screenshot: ESPN

Following a blown pass interference call late in last year’s NFC Championship game, Saints fans are not pleased with NFL officiating.

Wearing someone's jersey can reasonably be understood as support for that person.

This was presumably supposed to be a sick, clever own. Wear ref jerseys! That’ll show ‘em! But what exactly is the implication here? That referees...exist? Is it a subtle dash of self-deprecation, to say refereeing clearly requires no expertise, ergo you or I or anybody in New Orleans could do it? Am I missing something? Underthinking? Overthinking? Explain, somebody!