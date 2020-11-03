If you want championship teams to visit the White House again, vote For Biden/Harris

carronjphillips
The 2016 World Series Champs Chicago Cubs hang out with President Barack Obama at the White House.
Image: (AP)

Steph Curry is generally liked by everybody. Well, unless you’re this guy...

Since Trump has occupied the Oval, the tradition of championship teams visiting the White House – which started in 1869 – has become quite the newsworthy and complicated story.

What used to be a time-honored tradition, regardless of what party the presidency belonged to, where teams looked forward to taking a tour of the White House, getting their picture taken with the Commander-in-Chief, and creating memories that last a lifetime, isn’t the case anymore.

Teams are either opting out of going due to the ramifications of the trip, aren’t getting invited due to the gender or race of their roster, or are like the Golden State Warriors and are turning down the offer before they even get officially invited.

Instead of asking the Super Bowl MVP if they’re excited about going to Disney World, we’re questioning them about their teams’ White House plans. Long gone are the days when the First Lady was making fun videos with the Miami Heat and dunking on NBA players.


In 2005, Kanye West told us that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.” Two years later, the University of Florida’s majority Black football team was all smiles when they visited Bush at the White House.

Here’s the link.

Click it and watch the clip. Those kids are happy to be there.

Those were good times.

Now, we have a “President” that prefers to serve fast food to some of the best athletes on the planet, extends invitations to hockey teams that have rosters with only a few Americans and are led by Russians, and chooses to ignore teams that are coached by and made up of Black women.

But, there’s a solution.

An election is currently taking place and there’s an option on the ticket that could change things. Vote Biden/Harris. They’re the only option that could make the White House great again.

Check out some photos of when things weren’t so bleak.

2 / 9

George H.W. Bush and the ‘89 Pistons

George H.W. Bush and the ‘89 Pistons

Image: (AP)

George H.W. Bush (“41") spent time with Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, and the other members of the 1988-89 NBA Champion Detroit Pistons at the White House on June 21, 1990.

3 / 9

George W. Bush and the 2005 Steelers

George W. Bush and the 2005 Steelers

Image: (AP)

The 2005 Super Bowl Champion Steelers hung out at the White House with George W. Bush, otherwise known as “43" on June 2, 2006.

4 / 9

Muhammad Ali and Gerald Ford

Muhammad Ali and Gerald Ford

Image: (AP)

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali pays a call on President Gerald Ford in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1974. Ali, who in 1967 was the most conspicuous draft resister of the Vietnam War, was on a tour of the Executive Mansion at his request.

5 / 9

Jimmy Carter and the 1980 U.S.A. Hockey Team

Jimmy Carter and the 1980 U.S.A. Hockey Team

Image: (AP)

President Jimmy Carter beams as he stands with Mark Johnson, the sparkplug of the Gold Medal-winning U.S. Olympic Hockey Team on the balcony of the White House in Washington on Feb. 25, 1980.

6 / 9

George H.W. Bush and the 1991 Women’s World Cup Champs

George H.W. Bush and the 1991 Women’s World Cup Champs

Image: (AP)

President George Bush heads a soccer ball while meeting the 1991 Women’s World Cup soccer champs, Jan. 23, 1992 in Washington. Anson Dorrance, coach of the team, can be seen with players Julie Foudy (right of Bush) Brandi Chastain and Mia Hamm.

7 / 9

Bill Clinton and the 1998 Yankees

Bill Clinton and the 1998 Yankees

Image: (Getty Images)

Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez presents President Bill Clinton with a Yankees jersey at the White House on June 10, 1999.

8 / 9

Barack Obama and the 2015 Golden State Warriors

Barack Obama and the 2015 Golden State Warriors

Image: (Getty Images)

The NBA Champion 2015 Golden State Warriors visited President Barack Obama at the White House on February 4, 2016. Golden State did not return to the White House to celebrate their 2017 or 2018 championships.

9 / 9

