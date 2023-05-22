In the past few weeks, we’ve seen Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, and Mike Budenholzer all get fired. So trust me, it wouldn’t be insane if the Celtics let go of Joe Mazulla to bring in a coach with more experience.

If that were to happen, it would mean that the Celtics would be on their third head coach in as many seasons. It would also mean that both of next season’s games between Boston and the Houston Rockets would have Udoka facing a coach that was twice removed from sitting in his old seat. There’s so much to ponder about the future of the Boston Celtics and how Udoka may or may not feel about his old team. But, the one thing that we know for certain is that all of this could have been avoided if Ime Udoka would have just been a better man. This is all his fault.