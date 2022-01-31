Finding noteworthy athletes from the rest of the world might still be easier than cherry picking from the America tree, but it’s harder to decide which multi-medalist athlete or teenage phenom to leave off the list. I tried to get a nice mix of both, but there are quite a few times when I simply had to mention multiple names because storylines and rivalries are what make the Olympics so compelling.
We’ve got athletes from the usual suspects like Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada, but there’s also a much-anticipated Olympic debut from an Estonian, a three-way battle for men’s snowboard halfpipe dominance, and an “It’s anyone’s guess” with men’s alpine skiing. I’m not even going to try to sum up whatever is happening with the Russian figure skaters, so let’s start the show.