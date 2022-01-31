Kelly Sildaru

Calling Kelly Sildaru of Estonia a freestyle skiing prodigy is an understatement. It’s like calling LeBron James a prodigy. Yes, he also was a prodigy, but — and writing this gives me no pleasure — he’s closer to the “Chosen One” than he is a prodigy. Sildaru is the chosen one of freestyle skiing.

At only 19 years old, she already has 10 X Games medals, six of them gold, making her the most decorated teenager in the history of the event, according to The Aspen Times. Two of the golds are in halfpipe and the other four are in slopestyle, her best discipline.

She wasn’t at the 2018 Games because she was only 15 and busy winning gold at the Youth Winter Olympics. Poised to have the kind of breakout, household-name making debut that Chloe Kim had in her first Olympics, if Sildaru skis was to the best of her ability, it could be even more breakout-ier. She’s already one of her country’s favorite daughters, a big fish in a small pond of about 1.3 million Estonians, but if she were to win two golds for a country with four gold medals in its entire Winter Olympics history, she’ll be tied for most individual golds in Estonia’s Olympic history — summer and winter — and well on her way to adding “Estonia’s most decorated Olympian” to her list of accolades.