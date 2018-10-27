Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Already up 5-0 on Penn State because of a field goal and a safety, the Iowa Hawkeyes clearly wanted to add a new level of weirdness to this game. Coach Kirk Ferentz brought the latest trick play out of the back of his playbook for the crowd at Happy Valley. On a fourth-and-goal at the 10-yard line, Iowa punter Colton Rastetter took the snap in a shotgun-like formation and threw what can only be described as an attempted fade route by walk-on defensive end Sam Brincks.

At this rate, the next notable fat man touchdown in college football is going to involve a backup defensive tackle throwing an 80-yard pass off of a double-reverse—which I’ll be blogging with the largest grin on my face.