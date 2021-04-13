Is Steph Curry top 10 all-time?

Where do you rank Steph Curry among the all-time greats? Image : Getty Images

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the greatness happening in front of us.

A man whose first name, Wardell, makes him sound like he should be laying bricks at a construction site, has become a household name doing the exact opposite.

Last night was a prime example of that. Wardell Stephen Curry scored 53 points on 10/18 from three-point land against Denver but he also became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer passing Wilt Chamberlain. Yeah that Wilt Chamberlain.

At 6’3”, 190, Steph Curry has completely changed the game of basketball by himself, and has become one of the greatest players to ever play the game. For many, Curry’s greatness has always been implicitly understood. But where he ranks among the all-time greats isn’t exactly as clear.

The man recorded his 18th career game with 10 or more threes last night. His teammate, Klay Thompson, is second on that list — 13 games behind Curry.

That level of dominance is uncanny.

When you put all of this in perspective, it’s crazy that a scrawny guy from North Carolina can lead an NBA franchise from the gutter to the league’s upper echelon. And he’s done it while facing doubters his whole career. So how should the sport rank a player like Curry who is so clearly one of a kind?

Obviously, Curry will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but I think it’s time to start having a conversation about where exactly he ranks all-time.

So is Curry one of the 10 best players ever?

He’s won championships, he has MVPs, and he’s posted historic performances. His stats alone put him in the conversation for the top 10 all-time. That’s not even to mention his impact on the way the game is played.

Many will refuse to rank Curry in their top 10 because he doesn’t fit the “traditional mold” of other great guards, like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Yet, to me, the basketball community will have no choice but to put Curry in the top ten if he maintains anything close to his current pace.

Even if his team doesn’t win another ring, barring catastrophe, he is one of the 10 best players of all time. You can’t deny the impact that he’s had on the game and with his statistics backing him up, you’d have to give this man the top-10 credit that he deserves.

