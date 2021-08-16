Tape don’t lie.



Tim Tebow found that out on Saturday night when a clip of his poor blocking skills made the rounds on social media — proving that his time in the NFL is finally up.

Advertisement

While tight ends in today’s version of football may be thought of as bigger and taller wide receivers, blocking still takes up much of their job description. And as you saw in that clip, Tebow is incapable of applying any type of resistance.

And if you think it was a fluke or one bad play, it wasn’t. It happened again on the next down.

When Urban Meyer signed Tebow back in May, I wasn’t originally opposed to the idea as most. And while I understood why folks were so upset and dumbfounded by the decision, I thought that it might work under certain circumstances – like making Tebow strictly a pass catcher, a short-yardage runner, or a decoy on trick plays. But, as I now see, there isn’t any situation in which this works, given his lack of awareness on the field. And to make things worse, it was that same lack of awareness that led to Tebow hosting an episode of ESPN+’s Detail, in which he broke down game film on Trevor Lawrence.

I repeat, Tim Tebow had the audacity to critique his QB’s quarterbacking skills — on film, where it will live forever.



Advertisement

The Jaguars could salvage this situation if they offered Tebow a job — that’s if he doesn’t want to return to TV. I’m sure it wouldn’t be too hard to create a role for Tebow on the sidelines or in the front office. Because while it’s easy to crack jokes, it’s undeniable that Tebow was once one of college football’s greatest quarterbacks, and was beloved by teammates for being a great leader and motivator.



Remember this?



“To the fans and everybody in Gator Nation, I’m sorry. I’m extremely sorry. We were hoping for an undefeated season. That was my goal, something Florida has never done here. I promise you one thing, a lot of good will come out of this. You will never see any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of the season. You will never see someone push the rest of the team as hard as I will push everybody the rest of the season. You will never see a team play harder than we will the rest of the season. God Bless.”

Advertisement

That’s the famous “The Promise” speech that Tebow gave in a postgame press conference after the Gators lost to Ole Miss 31-30 in Gainesville in 2008. Tebow became a prophet after that day, as Florida would go undefeated the rest of the way, beating their opponents by an average of 33.8 points per game. Tebow finished third in the Heisman voting – a year after he won it – and Florida won the national championship.

Advertisement

The guy in that video is someone I’m sure that any team in the NFL would love to have — just not on the field. It’s always better to leave a job before you’re fired. And since there’s no denying that the inevitable will happen in Jacksonville, Tim Tebow might as well make this easy on Urban Meyer and clean out his locker before he’s told to turn in his playbook.