It's NFL Wild Card Weekend: These are the game-changing players to watch for each team

In the playoffs, individual performances can become the stuff of legend. Every team remaining has star players capable of such performances, and these players have the potential to decide the outcome of their game. There’s no “next week” anymore – it’s all about now. Get it done and survive until the next game. Don’t, and you can start your vacation plans early.



Let’s look at who could be the make-or-break player for each team in the Wild Card round, some of whom may not be the first player that comes to mind ...