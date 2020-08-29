J-Lo, A-Rod Whining Over Withdrawing Bid to Buy Mets is Peak #RichPeopleProblems

Jennifer Lopez posted an “obituary” of her and Alex Rodriguez’s bazillion-dollar Mets bid to Twitter around same time as Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. Read the room, y’all. Photo : Getty

Everyone’s hopes and dreams have validity, and who among us has not dreamed of buying a baseball team?

Jenny from the Block took to Twitter on Friday night to express her and A-Rod’s disappointment that they were withdrawing their bid to buy the New York Mets. Her statement was written as a WOB (white on black, for you old New York tabloid fans), as if it were in mourning.

This, of course, can be solidly filed away under #RichPeopleProblems, and also happened around the same time the internet heard about the death of Chadwick Boseman. Twitter gonna Twitter, and comments were exactly what you’d expect.

With J.Lo and A-Rod’s group withdrawing their bid, that left billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen alone to negotiate a deal to buy the Mets from the Wilpon family, aka liberating the team for its long-suffering fans. Cohen, lifelong fan worth an estimated $14 billion, had previously made an offer to buy the team for $2.6 billion. ESPN’s report states that getting the needed approval from 23 of MLB’s 30 owners shouldn’t be an issue given the financial stability he would bring, in stark contrast to the Wilpons, who had approximately $500 million invested in Bernie Madoff funds and claim they are losing about $50 million a year with the Mets. If approved, Cohen would become the richest MLB owner by far, with Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner far behind at an estimated $4.8 billion.