Jace Peterson replaces Jake McCarthy on D-backs' roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy sustained a right oblique injury taking batting practice, leading the club to replace him with outfielder Jace Peterson on its roster for the National League wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Major League Baseball approved the roster substitution Tuesday evening, minutes before the Diamondbacks and host Brewers began Game 1 of their best-of-three series.

Advertisement

Due to MLB postseason roster rules, McCarthy will be ineligible to return in the National League Division Series, but he would be eligible to return for the NL Championship Series if the Diamondbacks advance that far.

McCarthy, 26, batted .243 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 99 games for the Diamondbacks this season. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 after hitting .283 with eight homers, 16 doubles, 43 RBIs and 23 steals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Peterson, 33, went from the Oakland A' to Arizona via trade this summer. He suited up in 41 games for the Diamondbacks and hit .183 with five extra-base hits and nine RBIs.

Peterson is a career .228 batter in 873 games for the San Diego Padres (2014), Atlanta Braves (2015-17), New York Yankees (2018), Baltimore Orioles (2018-19), Milwaukee Brewers (2020-22), Athletics and Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media