Obnoxious wannabe influencer Jackson Mahomes accused of assault

Jackson Mahomes, the wannabe social media influencer and brother of two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is being accused of assault by the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and one of its employees.

The Kansas City Star reported that Mahomes, 22, allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter more than once, and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner, Aspen Vaughn.

Vaughn told The Star that police have been reviewing the venue’s surveillance footage (a clip of it can be seen in the tweet above) from last Saturday night — when the alleged actions occurred — as part of the investigation.



Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies disputed the claims in a statement.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

According to The Star, the waiter, who asked that his name not be used in the story, isn’t sure if he will file charges. Vaughn told the paper that the police said they planned to pursue the alleged sexual assault regardless.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she told the paper, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times.”

The restaurant owner also alleges that Mahomes grabbed her neck “with enough force that it left a faint bruise that is evident in a photograph she provided The Star.”

Vaughn said Mahomes has frequented her establishment due to his friendship with her stepdaughter. However, despite referring to him as a “good kid” in the comments of a December 2022 Facebook post, Vaughn noted that Mahomes “has been disruptive during some of the more 10 times he visited Aspens” and “treated staff poorly.”

“I would say one out of four times he comes in, it’s not a good experience,” she said.

Jackson Mahomes a lightning rod of criticism

The “internet personality” has come under fire for his behavior in the past —whether it’s taunting Patriots’ fans after a Chiefs victory as if he were responsible, throwing water on fans, dancing on a player’s memorial, or criticizing a Kansas City bar only to be exposed by the bar immediately afterward.