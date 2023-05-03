Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year-old obnoxious wannabe social media influencer and brother of two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to reports.

Mahomes was also charged with a fourth count of battery, and was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to KCTV, Kansas City’s CBS affiliate.

Overland Park (Kan.) police confirmed to KCTV that the charges are a result of assault accusations from the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and one of its employees. The Kansas City Star reported that Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter — who declined to give his name — more than once, and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner, Aspen Vaughn, who provided video of the alleged incident to the paper.

An arraignment date for Mahomes is set for May 5.

At the time, Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies disputed the claims in a statement.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

In another statement to KCTV, his lawyer wrote: “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Vaughn said Mahomes has frequented her establishment due to his friendship with her stepdaughter. However, despite referring to him as a “good kid” in the comments of a December 2022 Facebook post, Vaughn noted that Mahomes “has been disruptive during some of the more 10 times he visited Aspens” and “treated staff poorly.”



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she told the Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times.”

The “internet personality” has come under fire for his behavior in the past —whether it’s taunting Patriots’ fans after a Chiefs victory as if he were responsible, throwing water on fans, dancing on a player’s memorial, or criticizing a Kansas City bar only to be exposed by the bar immediately afterward.