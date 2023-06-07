Advertisement

The unfair aspect of Alcaraz’s game, at such an age, is how much touch he has with the blunt force he can produce as well. His drop shots remove all the cartilage from opponent’s knees. He’s good at the net. And he can also bludgeon a forehand on the run down the line on a passing shot.

Some will say it’s not official until he gets the best of one of the pillars at a major. Well, there’s only one left. If beating Nadal at Roland Garros is sports’ most difficult task, then beating Djokovic there is probably second, seeing as how only Nadal has managed in the past four years. Djokovic will take Alcaraz into the deep water he’s only briefly visited, though he did win three five-setters in Queens last year on his way to the title. It’s the last thing Alcaraz needs to do to officially ascend the throne. Friday feels like a historic point in men’s tennis.

