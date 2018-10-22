Image: Twitter (Richard Elliott)

At the start of the video below, a bald Texans fan is being held back by a man wearing a Jaguars Pete Mitchell jersey. Immediately, a few other Jags fans get in the Texans fan’s face, perhaps in response to something that happened out-of-frame a few rows down, where there’s also a commotion, sometime before the camera started rolling. Someone yells, “There it is! Bust his ass!” Unfortunately for the Texans fan, that’s what happened, as he gets laid out by a vicious sucker punch.



Someone who appears to have come to the game with the now-slept fan comes at the punch-thrower, but found herself unable to land anything before stadium security shut things down. In a subsequent video, someone behind the camera seems to blame the woman who ran up a few rows for instigating the incident with some ill-advised beer throwing. The flattened man is eventually able to come to his feet.

It’s not clear if there have been any arrests because of the fight; I called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Office, but they didn’t answer their phone, and no information seems to have been made available yet. I left a message with the JSD, and I’ll update this post if more information becomes available.