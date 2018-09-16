The Odell Beckham Jr. catch remains at the top, since it resulted in a touchdown, but this one-handed snag by Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole from today’s game against the Patriots is outrageous.



Cole only needed to grasp the nose of the ball to complete a 22-yard reception over Pats corner Eric Rowe. Color commentator Tony Romo was practically tumescent:

Rowe had no clue which side the ball was coming from. Here’s another view:

Cole once again toasted Rowe at the end of the drive, as he caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead. The WR ran into the tunnel and tossed the football into the elated, very sweaty Jacksonville crowd.