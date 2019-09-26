Photo: James Gilbert (Getty)

It’s been more than a week since Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade out of Jacksonville, and it doesn’t appear that he is any closer to having that request granted today than he was last Monday. This has created a lot of confusion around the team: Is Ramsey still an active member of the Jaguars, or not?



Ramsey didn’t play in Jacksonville’s Thursday night win over the Titans, which made sense because he had made his request a few days earlier and it seemed like the Jaguars would be able to work something out before the end of the weekend. But if any trade talks were ongoing, they eventually stalled, and Ramsey was still a Jaguar on Sunday night. Here’s what has happened since then:

Late Sunday night, Ramsey called Jaguars officials and told them that he had the flu, so he couldn’t report to the team facility on Monday.

Ramsey did return to the team on Wednesday, but didn’t practice because of injuries to his hamstrings and back.

This morning, the Jaguars released a statement saying that Ramsey will once again be leaving the team so that he can fly to Nashville to witness the birth of his second child.

It’s clear that Ramsey isn’t going to play this weekend, and the team’s statement about his absence is open ended enough that it’s possible his time away could extend into next week. After that, though, if the Jaguars still haven’t traded him, it’ll be interesting to see what other circumstances will arise to keep him off the field. Maybe a lot of his friends decided to have fall weddings this year?