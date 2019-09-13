Photo: Grant Halverson (Getty)

No matter what becomes of the rest of Jameis Winston’s career, I think it is safe to say that the first thing he will be remembered for is the multiple accusations of sexual assault that have been made against him. But the second thing—well, that’s the crab legs. But the third thing he will be remembered for is probably his infamous “eat a W” pregame speech, in which he attempted to fire up his horrified teammates by shouting and chomping on his own fingers. Perhaps Winston is aware of what his legacy is shaping up to be, and perhaps that explains this awkward moment from last night’s game against the Panthers:



Winston’s problem here is not barking what amounts to nonsense at his teammates, but in his inability to commit to barking nonsense. Nobody really cares about the actual content your motivational speech, so long as it is delivered with enough passion and charisma. If LeBron James barged into my apartment right now and starting shouting, “We go, we all go!” I would have no choice but to reply, “Hell yeah we fuckin’ do, buddy!” before leaping into his arms.