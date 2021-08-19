Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has started a new career, though it isn’t too different from the one he left a few years ago.



Harrison plays a pro wrestler named Apocalypse in the new Starz tv show “Heels.” In a recent sit-down with TMZ, Harrison boasts about performing his stunts for the show.

“The pain is real, but the actual competition of it is not,” Harrison explains.

“The things that we’re doing, we’re actually working with each other to make sure that we do it safely and make it look painful as possible.”

Harrison fits this role perfectly as he looks like he could have been a professional wrestler. He has the size, toughness, and look and demeanor of a natural heel. I can picture Harrison smashing some annoying, patronizing babyface over the head with a chair in a WWE or AEW ring. OK, maybe not a chair shot to the head in WWE, but you get what I’m saying.

Harrison’s role in ‘Heels’ got the wheels turning in my mind, and I thought about something. Who would I pick out of all NFL players, present or past, to go one-on-one in a celebrity grudge match (MTV deathmatch claymation style) scenario? I’ll give you a three-match card.