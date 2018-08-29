Photo: Al Bello (Getty)

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was out of town back in June, at the time police say his brother killed a man at the New Jersey home Jenkins owns. But Jenkins asked someone to check on his house the morning Roosevelt Rene’s body was found there, telling that person he had been told his door was open, according to an audio recording obtained by Deadspin.

Jenkins’s older brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter on June 27, the day after Rene’s body was found in the basement of Janoris Jenkins’s home in Fair Lawn, N.J.

TMZ reported at the time that a worker at the house had made the grisly discovery. But according to the recording, a person who identified himself as “Vasquez” called a “Dispatcher Miller” on a non-emergency line and asked him to send another officer over to do “a welfare check” on Janoris Jenkins’s house as “a favor.” Vasquez made this request after saying he received a text message from Janoris Jenkins. That call was made at 10:22 a.m. on June 26—the same time a Fair Lawn police sergeant had told NJ Advance Media cops were called to the home, where they subsequently found Rene’s body. An affidavit of probable cause outlining the charges against William Jenkins stated that a suspicious death was first reported at noon on June 26, according to the Bergen Record. Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time.

The Fair Lawn police department’s website lists a Luis Vasquez as an officer in its patrol division, but it’s not clear from the recording whether he’s the same person who contacted the dispatcher.

“Janoris had texted me; he said that somebody went to his house and he saw that the door was open,” Vasquez says in the recording. “He’s a football player, and he said that nobody is supposed to be in the house, so he was concerned. Just, like, check out the house, make sure it’s all right.”

“Door’s open?” Miller responded.

“I guess the garage door was open,” Vasquez answered.

“All right,” Miller said. “I’ll send somebody over there.”

“Probably nothing, but you never know, you know?” Vasquez said.

You can listen to the recording of the call to the Fair Lawn dispatcher here:

Rene, who was 25 or 26 at the time of his death (reports vary), was a music producer who went by the name Trypps Beatz. Multiple reports have described him as a Jenkins family friend. According to NJ Advance Media, both Rene and William Jenkins were living at Janoris Jenkins’s house at the time Rene was found dead. Also per NJ Advance Media, court documents indicate that Rene and William Jenkins got into a “physical altercation” at the house on the morning of June 25, after which William Jenkins fled the state.

William Jenkins was arrested on unrelated parole charges some 300 miles away in Ontario County, N.Y., in the wee hours of June 26—roughly nine hours before police found Rene’s body. Jenkins was charged the next day, after investigators learned about the fight by interviewing him in the Ontario County Jail.