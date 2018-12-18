Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

They say that in times of intense stress, human beings can manage to perform impossible, superhuman feats of “hysterical strength.” I can’t think of a more terrifying situation than seeing LeBron James barreling directly at you with eyes on a monster slam, but for young Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen, adrenaline did its job, and it allowed him to rise up and meet James for a brutal rejection.



You’ll notice that after the block, Allen goes tumbling to the ground while James still lands perfectly smoothly on his feet. Allen’ll take it.

Update (8:39 p.m.): LeBron is officially scared of Jarrett Allen: