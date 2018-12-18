They say that in times of intense stress, human beings can manage to perform impossible, superhuman feats of “hysterical strength.” I can’t think of a more terrifying situation than seeing LeBron James barreling directly at you with eyes on a monster slam, but for young Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen, adrenaline did its job, and it allowed him to rise up and meet James for a brutal rejection.
You’ll notice that after the block, Allen goes tumbling to the ground while James still lands perfectly smoothly on his feet. Allen’ll take it.
Update (8:39 p.m.): LeBron is officially scared of Jarrett Allen: