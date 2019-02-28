Photo: Michael Ainsworth (AP)

The Monday Night Football booth just got a little smarter. Color commentator Jason Witten is hanging up his headset after one season to return to his previous gig: tight end for the Cowboys.



The ESPN trio of Witten, Joe Tessitore, and Booger McFarland experienced some rough spots during its first season of MNF, but all three were reportedly set to return in the fall. During the season, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett had supposedly tried to lure Witten away from the glamour of loudly and poorly explaining what was happening on the field, but the tight end apparently couldn’t be swayed until now. Maybe Witten really missed football, or maybe ESPN’s stance from December had changed. Monday Night Football is already getting a significant rebuild. First the Booger Mobile, and now this?