JaVale McGee is reuniting with Denver, and all is right with the world

He’s back, Nuggets fans! Photo : AP

Do you remember when LeBron James returned to Cleveland?

When he told Lee Jenkins that before anyone cared where he’d play basketball, that he was a kid from Northeast Ohio? That he didn’t realize that his relationship with home was bigger than basketball, and it took years to realize it? That he felt his calling to return home transcended the sport he plays?

Advertisement

Yeah well…. this ain’t that. In fact, it might be closer to this.

JaVale McGee is returning to Denver for the first time in seven seasons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He’s been toiling away in Cleveland, averaging 19.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per-36 minutes, which actually serves as one of his most efficient seasons. (His actual per game averages are 8-5-1 points, rebounds, and blocks, with a defensive box-plus-minus of 1.3, the second-best tally of his career following last season’s 2.1.) But it also means he’ll backup Nikola Jokic in some form and hopefully receive some alley-oops from the best passing big man we’ve ever seen in the name of entertainment.

Long live McGee in Nuggets colors. He’s also one of the only dudes with a championship on that roster, and not one, not two, but three. Do with that what you will.