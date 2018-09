Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Remember that insane backheel goal Roma’s Javier Pastore scored about a month ago, how with one deft flick he reaffirmed his status as one of the most gifted players in the game after his long fallow period in Paris? Well, he did practically the exact same thing again yesterday against Frosinone:

The resemblance between yesterday’s goal and the one against Atalanta is uncanny:

It’s good to have him back.