Back in April, former Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was arrested in Arizona for driving under the influence. Today, TMZ posted video of that arrest, which includes Werth telling the police officer that he’s not sure if the officer is lying to him.



When he was pulled over, Werth, who said he was “just grabbing dinner” with the other unidentified people in the car, tried to give the officer a “courtesy card,” saying that he was an MLB player and that “we do a lot of work with you guys.” When that didn’t get him off the hook, Werth eventually got out of the car but balked at doing a field sobriety test. At one point, the exasperated officer threatened to arrest him for littering for throwing his cigarette out the window. Despite that, Werth declines to do the field sobriety test without a lawyer.

“I’m just not sure I trust you,” Werth said. “A lot of people have gotten into a lot of trouble assuming that police officers have their best interests [at heart].”

Right after that the police officer handcuffed him.

In November 2017, Werth became a free agent after 13 seasons with the Nationals. In March of this year he signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, then retired in May. Last week, Werth who had a blood alcohol level of 0.12, pled guilty to the DUI.

