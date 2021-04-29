Jed York sets himself up to dodge blame if 49ers draft goes sideways

Did Jed York really tweet that? Image : Getty Images

I thought I was done talking about the Niners’ No 3. overall pick, and I bet you did too, but this is hilarious. Apparently, we’re not the only ones that have no idea what’s going to happen with that pivotal pick.



Advertisement

Either Jed York, the CEO of the San Francisco 49ers, is better at trolling us all than we thought he was, or he’s giving general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan a whole hell of a lot of leeway in the direction that the franchise is moving.

This is arguably the most important draft pick in franchise history, as they continue their search for their first long-term starting quarterback that they’ve had since Alex Smith. Smith followed Jeff Garcia, who followed Steve Young, who followed Joe Montana. Those four quarterbacks carried the franchise from 1981-2012. Over the last nine years, the organization has been littered with short stints. Tonight, they have an opportunity to find a new franchise cornerstone.

Maybe it’s one of these rookies. Maybe it’s a blockbuster trade. Who knows. We’ll see soon. Regardless, if York really doesn’t know the plan of attack for tonight, it’s a borderline unprecedented level of blind trust for an NFL war room. Maybe York is just setting himself up for an easy exit plan if this all goes horribly wrong, where he can point the finger at Lynch and Shanahan and say “I had literally nothing to do with this. Blame them.”