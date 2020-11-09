Jeff Luhnow sues Astros, claiming they dumped cheating blame on him

Jeff Luhnow speaks at the White House in 2018, when the team traveled to meet a president who was also exceptionally full of shit. Photo : ( Getty Images )

In another continuing theme of the week, it’s raging assholes filing dumbass lawsuits! You thought you’d had your fill, but too bad, dingus. Because here comes former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow!

Luhnow is suing his former team, alleging that owner Jim Crane and MLB conspired to dump the blame for the Astros’ cheating scandal on him to get out of paying him his salary when he was suspended and shitcanned.

While Luhnow certainly wasn’t as responsible as the players for what went down, or manager A.J. Hinch who also got suspended and fired, he was one of the few to take any kind of fall. Whatever Luhnow’s role, and he would be hard-pressed to argue that he was completely oblivious, we already know he ran a front office full of fucksticks. That’s not a legal argument of course, but his legal arguments aren’t going to rise much above that either.

What it probably makes clear is that unlike Hinch, Luhnow isn’t so sure he’ll get work again. Even before all this, the Astros front office was the most despised in the game, and owners might not be in a hurry to turn their front office into the league’s newest pariah. So Luhnow is going to make his play for his money this way. It’s likely the Astros will settle this well before anything gets public, but we can all dream.