Jets’ ‘QB whisperer’ dies after being hit by car while biking

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died yesterday from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while riding a bike last Saturday in California. The 25-year assistant coach had stops in San Francisco, Seattle, Oakland, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, and most recently New York. He was 58 years old.

Knapp’s family issued a statement through the New York Jets.

“He coached hundreds of players, including: Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, and most recently Zach Wilson. Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it… ‘live every day as if it’s your last, and love those around you like it won’t be your last!” The statement said.

The statement said Knapp was struck by a vehicle and rendered unconscious, and that he never regained consciousness.

The Jets brought in Knapp this January to be the passing game coordinator, knowing that they would be selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Knapp was slated to be the quarterback whisperer that he had been throughout his career, helping groom Zach Wilson into the franchise quarterback that they hope he will become.

“In his short time with us, Greg had an immediate influence on those who had the pleasure of spending the smallest amount of time with him. His legacy is not only working with some of the brightest quarterbacks the league has ever seen, but the countless others across this world he has had an indelibly positive influence on,” Jets chairman Woody Johnson said on Twitter.

Knapp was incredibly well-respected around the NFL, and the heartfelt messages from icons of the game that were impacted by Knapp’s presence in their lives came pouring in on Twitter.

