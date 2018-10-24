Syracuse head men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is a known grump who has never been shy about disparaging members of the unpaid labor force that subsidizes his massive salary. You can understand, then, why someone might have taken this quote, about former Syracuse signee Darius Bazley forgoing college to take a $1 million “internship” and shoe deal with New Balance, as standard-issue Boeheim grousing:

LeBron James, whose agency orchestrated Bazley’s deal, took notice:

Boeheim wasn’t about to just take that comment sitting down, and he didn’t wait long to let LeBron know that, sir, actually sir, he is not mad at all:

Are you sure you’re not at least medium mad, Jim?