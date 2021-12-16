Jim Harbaugh finally got a win over Urban Meyer.



Two years before Meyer got fired at 1 a.m., just 13 games into his pro career, by arguably the worst owner in the NFL, Harbaugh already knew how it would end.

“A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh said on Tim Kawakami’s The TK Show podcast from The Athletic back in 2019.

Meyer’s 2-11 record with the Jaguars put a dent in the “phenomenal record” part of Harbaugh’s quote, but he nailed the rest. At least 30 players were arrested during his tenure at Florida, and we know he got run out of Ohio State after he got caught lying about being a domestic abuse enabler, as he allowed his favorite assistant coach to keep hitting his wife. And 2021 has been a running list of controversial and plain dumb decisions Meyer has made.

And despite all the jokes, memes, and GIFs Meyer’s firing has brought us, the comedy in this situation is that even Meyer himself accurately detailed the reasons a football team struggles, only to check every box on his own list.

But let’s bring it back to Harbaugh and Meyer — and the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry — for a minute. Because not only are Harbaugh and Michigan fans still riding high off their win over the Buckeyes last month, but when you look at the list of all the college coaches to try their hand at the NFL, Harbaugh is by far the best to ever do it, considering his win percentage and the fact that he made it to a Super Bowl.

In 2018, Meyer said it was “time to blow it up,” meaning Michigan. “I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep. There’s something going on,” he explained.

Fast forward to 2021, and in just a few weeks, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will be in the College Football Playoff, and Urban Meyer will be at home, on his couch, unemployed.

Who needs to evaluate and dig deep now?

Go Blue.