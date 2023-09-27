Jimmy Butler has been salty this week and the Damian Lillard trade didn’t help matters

Reaction to the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee should be plentiful the rest of the week. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was one of the first NBA stars to react on social media, and immediately jumped online to hate on the trade. While it was in a playful manner, Butler appeared to call out the Bucks for tampering in acquiring Dame Time.



Of course, this could be Jimmy Buckets being salty over the Heat not landing Lillard. The Bucks and Heat have had a postseason rivalry over the past few years, with Miami eliminating Milwaukee in the first round last season. Miami had been seen as the frontrunner to land Dame’s services should he leave Portland. So, losing out on a future Hall of Famer, especially to the Bucks, has to feel worse than a Chris Paul shot to the groin.

Commissioner Adam Silver’s office has likely already seen the clip, which will probably be the second viral moment for Butler in as many days. On Tuesday, Butler was all over social media in a short clip of him putting gas in his vehicle, and being astonished at how much it cost to fill up his tank. The total showed Butler paying over $145 for just under 20 gallons of gasoline. You know it’s bad when NBA stars are shocked by what they pay at the pump.



Whether the commissioner’s office actually looks into these “tampering” allegations is anybody’s guess, as they tend to pick, and choose with this rule. Either way, it’s been a rough week for Butler. No Dame T ime on South Beach, and gas prices are through the roof.