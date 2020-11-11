Joe Burrow tells how fear of Lord Voldemort turned him into a Disney Channel kid

Growing up, Joe Burrow had a healthy fear of he-who-shall-not-be-named and wisely opted for delightful romps in Bikini Bottom, instead. Image : ( Getty Images )

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow admitted publicly that he is not the one to play with when it comes to being scared.



The rookie out of LSU spoke during his Tuesday press conference about how he was “scared of everything” growing up as a kid including Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. Some of those fears have even matriculated into his adult life.



It’s an interesting factoid, considering this man plays football against 300-pound grown men every Sunday who look to inflict pain on him nearly every snap.



But yeah scary movies and haunted houses are the real danger.

Trust me there is nothing wrong with a man liking his Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows growing up.

I remember being completely spooked at my Grandma’s house trying to watch Courage the Cowardly Dog persevere through life.



That was a level of mental and emotional trauma I wish on no child.



I am unashamed to admit that I needed an episode of the Suite Life of Zack and Cody or Drake and Josh to calm my nerves.



Burrow, who is arguably the most impressive rookie quarterback in the league this season, obviously turned out pretty well, even though he chose to grow up on Hannah Montana and not The Sorcerer’s Stone.



The Bengals’ No. 1 overall pick has thrown for over 2,200 yards this season and is completing 67 percent of his passes. Maybe he’s been taking notes from Troy Bolton on how to balance being a successful athlete, even though I’m not sure if Burrow is into musicals.



He could be though, you never know.



Either way, shoutout to Burrow showing the next kid that they don’t have to subject themselves to scary cartoons to be cool.

