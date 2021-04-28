Joe Rogan is such an idiot that even Dr. Fauci couldn’t resist slamming him

Who, me? Yes, you. Image : Getty Images

Let’s get this out of the way: Joe Rogan is a galaxy-brained hack and if you listen to anything he says, you’re gonna have a bad time.

On Tuesday, Rogan made headlines again by saying on his podcast (thanks a lot, Spotify) that young healthy people shouldn’t get vaccinated. Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be. This is exactly the kind of thing Joe Rogan always says.

Here’s Rogan postulating on matters of health without any background in medicine (or even science) whatsoever”

“If you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated,’ I go, ‘No,’” Rogan said. “Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Sure, nearly 600,000 Americans are dead and hospital wards are increasingly filling up with young and healthy people, but why worry?

Forget all the young healthy athletes who got COVID and got deathly ill.

Of course, the long-suffering Dr. Anthony Fauci (who should probably not only get the Presidential Medal of Freedom but also be nominated for Sainthood for never giving up on the COVidiots of America) called Rogan out on his idiocy, saying Rogan’s comments were “incorrect.”

“You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” Fauci said about Rogan on the Today Show. “You’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.”

See Joe, this is a problem because, even if you don’t have any symptoms, you can infect other people, who might get sick and die. I know that for the men’s rights, mouth-breathing libertarian sect, caring about other people is a bridge too far, but if you want to ever be able to take your mask off in public again, maybe get on-board.

Fauci then went on to basically call Rogan a selfish dick, which I so appreciate. “So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s OK,” Fauci continued. “But if you’re saying to yourself, even if I get infected, I could do damage to somebody else even if I have no symptoms at all, and that’s the reason why you’ve got to be careful and get vaccinated.”

Imagine having Dr. Fauci say that about you — he never even said anything really critical about Donald Trump! It’s hard to imagine the idea of shame or thinking about other people ever going through Joe Rogan’s mind, but I suppose anything is possible.

So if you’re a person who is debating whether or not to get a vaccine because Joe Rogan told you not to, let’s remember that, after a turn on the seriously underrated Newsradio, Joe Rogan rose to fame by hosting Fear Factor and commenting on MMA, where he called reporter Maggie Hendricks “ a cunt” and then apologized by calling her “a bitch.” He let Alex Jones spread his right-wing lunacy on his show, including his bullshit takes on masks and COVID. He encouraged Tulsi Gabbard to run for President. He rails against cancel culture. The Spotify staff thinks he’s transphobic. Even Caitlyn Jenner has called him out for being a bigoted jerk.

Why are you listening to this person? He has no more expertise in this area than any rando on the street. In fact, you have a better chance at getting a decent opinion from a rando, because you might actually manage to get someone who works in science or medicine.

Do the right thing for yourself and everyone else and get vaccinated.