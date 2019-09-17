Photo: Jason Kempin/Al Messerschmidt/Jeff Haynes (Getty/AP)

Yesterday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted out a series of rat emojis.

He tweeted the first rat at 6:36 p.m., shortly after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Jalen Ramsey had requested a trade, which was exactly one minute after ESPN’s Adam Schefter, along with Mortensen, had broken that news.

Mortensen sent the second rat tweet (two rats) at 10:14 p.m., four minutes after Rapoport tweeted the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, which again, was exactly one minute after Adam Schefter had broken the news of the trade.

The third rat tweet (three rats) came at 10:44 p.m., one minute after Rapoport tweeted news of Trevor Siemian’s ankle MRI, which—you guessed it—came one minute after Schefter broke the news.

Maybe Schefter and Rapoport have the exact same sources and they all just like Schefter a little bit better?