Photo: Sam Greenwood (Getty)

Perennially feisty cornerback Jalen Ramsey has played three seasons and change in Jacksonville and has made an All-Pro team. If he has his way, that reign will soon come to a close. One day after screaming at head coach Doug Marrone during an arduous loss to the Texans, Ramsey requested a trade through his agent, per reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.



The Jaguars, 0-2 this season, were somehow on the verge of uprooting the Patriots in the AFC title game just two seasons ago—even though it feels like it’s been at least a decade—with Ramsey as part of a historically good defense. Since that high point, they’ve turned back into the joke everyone knew them to be, which never exactly stopped Ramsey from rabblerousing as much as humanly possible. The team is odious enough to undermine a force as pure as Gardner Minshew.

Advertisement

The Jags want at least one first-round pick, which they should get, even if the situation dictates that they won’t receive full value for their disgruntled star. Please, God, some other team had better come up with a sweeter offer than whatever the Patriots are putting together.