Shortly after Trevor Siemian threw a downfield pass to a receiver in triple-coverage, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got a late hit on the quarterback that sent him crashing to the ground. While Garrett was flagged for roughing the passer, the outcome for Siemian was much worse as he was seen gripping onto his leg in pain after the play. Replays ESPN broadcasted just before they broke for commercial showed that the hit forced the New York player to land awkwardly on his left ankle.



Siemian was able to walk off under his own power—albeit, with a limp—and backup Luke Falk came in to replace him.

Falk’s first drive featured six runs and two passes, and resulted in the Jets getting their first points of the game off of a Sam Ficken field goal. We will update this post with more information when it becomes available.