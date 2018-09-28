Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have maintained one of the longest-lasting and most high-profile rivalries in the UFC. There have been press conference fights, insane amounts of shit-talking, the fights that Cormier never managed to win, and a slew of failed drug tests by Jones. But with Cormier becoming the heavyweight champion in July, and with Jones having been out of the spotlight for so long, it felt like it was time for the rivalry to die down. Cormier himself told reporters just a few weeks ago that he had “moved past” his beef with Jones. That doesn’t exactly appear to be the case.



Jones and Cormier are currently going after each other on social media, where all people go to express pure hatred for their enemies. It started with Jones, who was recently cleared to return to the UFC after USADA determined he did not willingly take the banned substance that led to his latest suspension, pouncing on a tweet that Cormier had sent complaining about how often USADA calls him:

Cormier, perhaps still bothered that his inability to beat Jones represents the only real blemish on his MMA career, fired back:

Both of these guys are too old for this.