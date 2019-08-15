Jose Altuve Sends Astros To World Series With Walk-Off Bomb Against Aroldis Chapman

The final inning of the ALCS was a dramatic one, as the Astros booked their tickets to the World Series with an emphatic walk-off dinger. After spotting Houston a three-run lead in the first inning and trailing for the entire game, the Yankees finally drew even in the top of the ninth when D.J. LeMahieu worked Roberto Osuna for 10 pitches before smacking a home run just inches past George Springer’s glove in right field.



Fans cleared out of the way, but Springer came up juuuuust short on the leap.

New York seized all the momentum in the game, and Aroldis Chapman had the Astros down to their last out when Jose Altuve struck. Altuve got his pitch, destroyed a baseball, and ended the game with a 407-foot bo mb. It was an immediate no-doubter, and the crowd lost its collective shit as soon as lumber touched laces.

Here’s a great angle from the crowd.

Damian Lillard, eat your heart out. The Nationals come to town on Tuesday for Game 1.