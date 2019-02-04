Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Unemployed soccer manager José Mourinho is currently in Russia for some reason, and decided to take in a KHL game today. While performing the pre-game ceremonial puck drop, Mourinho managed to do in his first appearance on ice what it usually takes him three seasons to do when coaching a soccer team: he ate shit in humiliating fashion.

Advertisement

Here’s another angle of his fall:

Mourinho seemed to have a good time otherwise, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the game and glad-handing with some players:

Advertisement

Stick to grass, José; you’re much more graceful there: