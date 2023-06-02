Nothing about your meandering was palatable. Maybe you can get fired for another European team soon, or maybe Roma cares more about winning than how its coach treats referees.

Even Roma fans went after Taylor and his family

Video also surfaced of Roma fans disrupting Taylor at an airport with his family on Thursday.

It’s disgusting, even if your team didn’t win and Taylor gave out 14 yellow cards during the match, Taylor’s human like everyone else. Mourinho’s actions after the match indirectly empowered the team’s supporters to also be assholes. Taylor and his family needed several members of security to board a flight out of Hungary.

UEFA needs to send a strong message about how the tactics off the pitch by Mourinho and Roma’s fans can’t happen. We’ve all been in a place where our team gets the wrong end of a result and officiating comes into question. You can be pissed and think all the negative things you want. But taking things to this level away from the stadium is beyond reproach. Major sanctions should come to Mourinho’s doorstep and to Roma as a whole as well.