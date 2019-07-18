Photo: Steve Luciano (Getty Images)

Josef Martínez is Atlanta United’s do-everything striker, was the best player in MLS last year, and has been the hottest player in the league over the last two months. The 26-year-old Venezuelan has scored 11 goals in his last seven games, including two against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night in a 5-0 Atlanta United demolition.

The first goal on the night was a nice little header where he got behind the Dynamo line, extending Atlanta’s lead to 3-0 and effectively ending the game. That’s all well and good, but it’s Josef’s second score that showed exactly why he’s a terror in the box, and why he’s Atlanta’s most valuable player:

That’s both Dynamo keeper Tyler Deric and defender Kevin Garcia being left out to pasture by Martínez, who then coolly slots the ball home, giving Atlanta a 4-0 lead against ten-man Houston.

Wednesday’s brace gives Martínez 15 goals for the season, second in MLS behind LAFC’s Carlos Vela, and two ahead of the LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic. While the other two players in that triumvirate are snipping at each other, Martínez is offering a quieter display of brilliance.

