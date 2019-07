Photo: Katherine Lotze (Getty)

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has dominated MLS this year. Many believe this makes him the best player in the league. Zlatan Ibrahimović disagrees. After all, Vela might be the Messi of MLS, but as Zlatan astutely pointed out in an interview on ESPN in which he coolly savaged Vela’s career and the league itself, the operative word there is “MLS,” not “Messi”:

His goals are cool, but the real highlights of Zlatan’s time in MLS are the etherings.