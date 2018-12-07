Screenshot: FOX Soccer (Twitter)

Redheaded American forward Josh Sargent—probably the first- or second-most likely American teenager to inherit the mantle of “Wonderteen” from Christian Pulisic—has been behind in the pecking order for striker-rich Bundesliga squad Werder Bremen for most of the season. However, this afternoon, the 18-year-old was listed the matchday squad for the first time, and he made his professional debut when he came on for Milot Rashica in the 76th minute. Sargent didn’t waste any time; 86 seconds after coming on, he scored with his first touch.



Sure, Sargent did almost nothing to earn the goal, as he was simply in the right place at the right time to collect after Werder forward Martin Harnik jammed up goalkeeper Michael Rensing. Also, the ball was probably going in anyway. But being in the right place at the right time is a legitimate skill, and you have to make sure the ball gets into the net via the most direct route possible.

2022 World Cup here we come.